Kuki Inpi Manipur Stands with Professor Uday Reddy, Condemns ‘Frivolous Complaints’ Against Him

NET Web Desk

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) in a press release Tuesday has strongly condemned the filing of frivolous complaints against Professor Uday Reddy. KIM stated that “Professor Reddy is a distinguished academic known for his commitment to presenting the true history of the Kuki people in India. Professor Reddy’s scholarly work has been instrumental in uncovering and disseminating the authentic history of the tribal Kuki community, providing a balanced and factual account that challenges the manipulated narratives of certain Meitei historians.”

Professor Reddy, KIM stated, has “courageously exposed how some Meitei propagandists, including influential media figures, have played a divisive role in Manipur by targeting the tribal Kuki community and perpetuating ignorance and prejudice. His efforts, grounded in genuine historical records, defend the rightful place of Kuki history in the broader Indian context and challenge these biases.”

The Kuki Inpi Manipur further stated that Professor Reddy’s “activism on social media has sought to reveal the truths surrounding the violence in Manipur. His factual and unbiased discourse has educated and enlightened many Kuki youths, helping them understand their true history and rights. This enlightenment is seen as a threat by some Meitei politicians and societal leaders, who aim to suppress this newfound awareness among the Kuki community.”

KIM then accused the “Manipur Government of using state machinery to suppress the voices of the Kukis and their sympathizers. Professor Reddy has been at the forefront of exposing how these mechanisms have been misused to distort history and unjustly target the Kukis. His efforts pose a significant obstacle to the government’s agenda of maintaining political dominance by keeping the Kuki community marginalized.”

Stating that the “complaints against Professor Reddy appear to be a calculated attempt to silence him and prevent further educational efforts that empower the Kuki youth, KIM stated that the action is seen as a broader attack on freedom of speech and the right to education.” It also added that “by targeting voices like Professor Reddy, the Meitei leadership aims to maintain their political dominance and continue subjugating the Kuki community.”

This incident is not isolated, KIM said, pointing out “similar frivolous complaints have been filed against individuals and organizations that challenge the status quo in Manipur. Dr. Mary Grace Zou and Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing have faced legal challenges for their outspoken critiques of the Manipur Government. The Editors Guild of India was also targeted for its report on the media’s biased coverage of the Manipur conflict, highlighting the state’s partisan approach. These actions are viewed as attempts to intimidate and suppress dissenting voices.”

Urging the authorities to dismiss the baseless complaints against Professor Uday Reddy and to uphold the principles of freedom of speech and the right to education, KIM stated it “stands with Professor Reddy in his mission to educate and empower the Kuki community” as it called “upon all individuals and organizations committed to justice and truth to join in condemning these unjust actions and standing up for the rights of all communities in Manipur.”

It may be mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by a resident in Imphal against Professor Uday Reddy, a UK-based, Indian-origin professor for alleged attempts to incite communities in the Northeastern border state.

*Source Courtesy: https://ukhrultimes.com/