Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Says Relations Between NDPP And BJP Are Strong And Stable

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 3: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today said the relations between Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are strong and stable.

His response came in the aftermath of rumours suggesting that the relationship had soured following the Lok Sabha election results, where the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate was defeated.

Speaking to media persons, Rio reiterated that the ruling government led by the NDPP-BJP alliance is functioning normally and is as strong as ever, adding that he has no further comments on the matter.

The Chief Minister also informed that Municipal Councils and Town Councils will be set up immediately within a few days. When asked if any Women Chairpersons will be appointed, Rio stated that discussions are going on.

