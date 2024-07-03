Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Directs Safety Measures, Ensures Adequate Precautions for Upcoming ‘Rath Yatra’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: Ahead of the upcoming Rath Yatra, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has instructed everyone to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and to take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

A virtual meeting was convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Saha at the Secretariat to review the preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra in the state.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty were present at the meeting.

District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts attended via video conference.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha said, “This festival upholds our state’s rich traditional harmony. Many visitors gather for this occasion, so it’s essential that everyone ensures the festival proceeds smoothly. We must take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents”.

Dr. Saha urged organizers to adhere to government policies and guidelines regarding the height and construction of the chariot (Rath), and the prescribed route.

He highlighted the government’s arrangements, including ambulance services, paramedics, volunteers, and fire and emergency services.

Coordination with the power department regarding the chariot’s movement was also emphasized.

Dr. Saha instructed organizers to commence the Rath Yatra at the scheduled time and ensure its timely completion before evening.

The Chief Minister also advised monitoring the water levels of rivers, particularly in Kailashahar under Unakoti District, before commencing the Rath Yatra.

“Everyone must play a responsible role to ensure the success of this festival,” he concluded.