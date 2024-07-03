Tripura Government Proposes Rs 38.55 Crore for International Standard Sports Complex to DoNER, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: Aiming to enhance sports infrastructure in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government has submitted a proposal for Rs 38.55 crores to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The funds are intended to establish an international standard sports complex.

Dr. Saha made this announcement during the inauguration of the Dr. Arunava Roy Synthetic Athletic Track at The Regional College of Physical Education (RCPE), Panisagar, under the “Khelo India Scheme.” In addition, he inaugurated Panisagar H.S. School.

“This is the first-ever Synthetic Athletic Track set up in Tripura,” Dr. Saha highlighted, emphasizing the state’s commitment to advancing sports infrastructure.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Saha noted, “The state government has placed special focus on the development of the sports sector alongside education.”

“Since our government took office, we have established several synthetic turf football fields, swimming pools, sports complexes, and other sports facilities across the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister further revealed plans for an international standard sports complex in Bholagiri, Agartala. “We are planning to set up an international standard sports complex consisting of one natural football ground, a swimming pool, and multipurpose sports halls. We have sent a proposal for Rs 38.55 crores to DoNER. We are also working on the development of six grounds including galleries,” Dr. Saha stated.

Additionally, under the Khelo India Scheme, the state will establish multipurpose sports halls in Dharmanagar, Khowai, Ambassa, Sepahijala, and Belonia.

He also mentioned several initiatives under the Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme. “In NSRCC, Agartala, we will set up a basketball and volleyball court, an indoor hall, and the Office of the Sports Department will be established at Teliamura in the Khowai district,” Dr. Saha informed the public.