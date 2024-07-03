Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Urges Sarbananda Sonowal for Inland Waterway Link with Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: In a bid to enhance connectivity in India’s northeastern region, the Tripura government has appealed to the Centre for the introduction of inland waterway transport. Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, in a letter addressed to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, emphasized the strategic importance of linking the Gomati River in Tripura with Bangladesh’s Meghna River system via the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route.

“Initiative may be taken for linking Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway to ports in Bangladesh such as Ashuganj, Mongla and Chittagong… further connecting with important Indian rivers such Ganga, Brahmaputra, Barak and ultimately to connect Haldia port in West Bengal through sea routes and Sittwe port of Kaladan project in Myanmar,” Chowdhury underscored in his correspondence.

Experts have underscored that activating the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route could significantly reduce transportation costs between India and Bangladesh. Chowdhury additionally urged the Centre to green-light proposals for acquiring six to ten passenger vessels to stimulate tourism and facilitate easier river crossings along the Gomati.

Furthermore, Chowdhury appealed to Sonowal to approve the acquisition of a cruise ship and six passenger vessels to bolster tourism initiatives at Dumbur Lake in Tripura.