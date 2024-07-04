Arunachal CM Holds High-Level Review Meeting On Ongoing Disaster Situation In The State

NET Web Desk

In a concerted effort to address the ongoing disaster situation in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a comprehensive review meeting via video conference from Tawang.

The virtual meeting was attended by key officials, including the Advisor to the Minister of Disaster Management, Shri Nakap Nalo, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, who joined from Itanagar.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and officials meticulously assessed the extensive damages incurred across the state.

The review focused on critical infrastructure, including state and national highways, roads, drinking water supply systems, power infrastructure, and the availability of food and medicine. The assessment also covered personal property damage sustained by residents.

In light of the unpredictable monsoon season, CM Khandu issued a directive for all departments to remain vigilant and proactive until September.

“Our teams must be ready to respond to any eventuality, ensuring even unaffected areas are prepared for potential impacts,” he emphasized. The Chief Minister underscored the necessity for a coordinated and responsive approach to mitigate the challenges posed by the monsoon.

He assured the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh that the government is committed to working tirelessly to guarantee their safety and well-being during these trying times.

“We will work tirelessly to guarantee the safety and well-being of our people during these challenging times,” CM Khandu tweeted after the meeting.