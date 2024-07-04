Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal: Deputy CM Mein Inaugurates “SAMPOORNATA ABHIYAN” Campaign

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein inaugurated the “SAMPOORNATA ABHIYAN” campaign, a three-month initiative spearheaded by NITI Aayog, at the ADC office in Chongkham, Arunachal.

The campaign, which runs from July 1st to September 30th, 2024, aims to achieve 100% saturation in six key indicators under the aspirational blocks and districts programme.

The launch event was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including Advisor for RWD, Sports and Youth Affairs, as well as GBs, GPCs, Heads of Departments, and members of the general public.

The “SAMPOORNATA ABHIYAN” campaign reflects the government’s dedication to inclusive development and its commitment to addressing the needs of the most disadvantaged communities.

