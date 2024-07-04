Tripura Government Distributes Rs 21.97 Crore to 78,279 Farmers Affected by Cyclone ‘Midhili’: Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2024: In a significant move to support farmers devastated by Cyclone ‘Midhili’, the Tripura government has announced financial assistance totaling Rs 21 crore 97 lakh 18 thousand to 78,279 farmers. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath made the announcement during a program held at Nazrul Kalakshetra here in Agartala city on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at the event titled ‘Financial Assistance to Farmers Affected by Natural Calamities in Midhili’, Minister Nath revealed that the initiative was a collaborative effort by the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department and the Horticulture & Soil Conservation Department, with the backing of the State Disaster Response Force. The event saw the participation of ministers, Speaker, MLAs, ADC members, and other dignitaries who facilitated the distribution of aid at 39 locations across the state.

“Apart from this, as many as 3,013 farmers will receive Rs 1 crore 13 lakh 90 thousand under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana after ten days. In total, 81,292 farmers of Tripura will benefit from over Rs 23 crore 11 lakh 8 thousand due to the impact of Cyclone Midhili from November 16-18, 2023,” Nath stated.

Highlighting the transparent approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Nath remarked, “The tradition of middlemen or brokers between government and farmers has been wiped out completely, and money is transferred directly through DBT. Our prime mottos are ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’, ‘Swanirbhar Tripura’, ‘Swayambar Tripura’ and ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’. The priority sectors of the central and state government are ‘Village’, ‘Poor’ and ‘Farmers’. Farmers are our food givers.”

He continued, “In Tripura, we have a population of 42 lakhs, including 4.72 lakh farmers. In India, there are 140 crore people, with 20 crore farmers. The nation will become self-sufficient if farmers become self-sufficient.”

Minister Nath also provided an overview of the benefits accrued to farmers under various schemes. “Over 11 crore farmers in India benefit from PM-Kisan, including 2 lakh 52 thousand farmers in Tripura. Seventeen installments totaling Rs 736.38 crore have been disbursed directly to state farmers. In the last five years, the government provided fertilizers and seeds worth Rs 41.85 crore to farmers. Under the Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers pay only Rs 10 per kani while the government deposits Rs 210, having spent Rs 32.75 crore.”

He added, “We procured paddy from 1 lakh 323 farmers through MSP, spending Rs 371 crore and securing 1 lakh 92 thousand MTs of paddy. Under the KCC scheme, 3 lakh 75 thousand farmers received loans amounting to Rs 1822 crore. The income of farmers has nearly doubled from Rs 6,580 in the 2017-18 fiscal year to Rs 13,590 in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Under the previous government, there were no Krishak Vandhu Kendras, but now there are 32 KVKs. The previous government benefited 2,611 farmers with Rs 28.35 crore, whereas we have spent Rs 200.42 crore to benefit 38,000 farmers in the last five years for agricultural equipment.”

Nath also highlighted the increase in farmers’ wages stating, “During the previous Left Front government’s regime, a farmer received Rs 177 as wage, which we have increased to Rs 401 per day.”

The event was attended by TTAADC’s EM Rabindra Debbarma, A&FW Department’s Secretary Apurba Roy, A&FW Director Sharadindu Das, H&SC Director Phani Bhushan Jamatia, MLAs Ratan Chakraborty, Mina Rani Sarkar, Mayor Dipak Majumder, and various chairpersons of Panchayat Samitis. Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Haridulal Acharjee presided over the program.