Widespread Damages In Nagaland Due To Extreme Weather Conditions, 5 Reported Dead

NET Web Desk

The extreme monsoon weather occurrence has caused widespread destruction, including fatalities, damages to infrastructure, crops, and properties across Nagaland.

According to an assessment report provided by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), five individuals were feared drowned reportedly from different locations, leading to recoveries of three bodies so far.

As per report, two boys from Kejok village under Sangsangyu block of Tuensang district were swept away at Ayong nullah on June 28.

Similarly, on June 29, a youth was swept away in the Dzuvuru stream in Kohima district.

In another incident at Nsonji Lake in Tseminyu district on June 30, a soldier who was on vacation lost his life after reportedly getting stuck in mud and weeds while rescuing a drowning friend.

In Noklak district, a man was swept away by strong water currents at Nguhaiu, between Saddle and Noklak on July 1.

Meanwhile, several landslides were also reported from Mokokchung, Kiphire, Tuensang, Noklak, Zunheboto, Peren and Phek leading to damages of houses, paddy fields and road blockades.

The NSDMA, said it is still compiling damage reports from various locations.

The NSDMA urged the District Disaster

Management Authorities to be vigilant and prepared keeping in view the ongoing extreme weather condition.

Further, water levels in many rivers are rising due to continuous rainfall, the NSDMA advised the public to refrain from fishing, picnicking, or indulge in similar activities during the monsoon season for safety reasons.