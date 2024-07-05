Arunachal Agriculture Minister Inspects India’s First Integrated Aqua Park

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 5: Gabriel D. Wangsu, the Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, and other related portfolios, embarked on a two-day visit to Ziro where he conducted an inspection of India’s inaugural Integrated Aqua Park and Aqua Museum located in the sprawling Tarin area of the picturesque Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district.

The Aquatic Park, slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spans over 10 hectares and aims to blend aquaculture with educational elements through its accompanying Aqua Museum.

Expressing contentment over the project’s progress, Minister GD Wangsu also voiced concerns regarding the project’s completion deadline by August month-end. Responding to his queries, the executing agency assured him that 95% of the project had already been completed, with additional manpower deployed to accelerate the remaining tasks.

During his visit, Wangsu also toured a Piggery firm, Dairy firm, and Biofertilizer plant, engaging with staff and department heads to assess operations and future growth prospects.

Later in the day, the Minister convened an interactive review session with Heads of Departments (HoDs) to strategize on advancing the department’s initiatives and overall state progress. He urged HoDs to expedite pending projects while maintaining high quality, promising personal oversight to ensure timely completion.

Accompanying Wangsu were Former Minister Tage Taki, Hage Tadi, Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development & Fisheries, Director of Agriculture, and Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district.