Assam CM Sarma Defends Government, Blames Congress For Embankment Failures

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly rebutted allegations of corruption within the state’s Water Resources Department, following criticisms levelled by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Speaking to the media in Dibrugarh, Sarma denied any complicity of the current administration in corrupt practices, contrasting it sharply with the Congress era.

Gogoi had accused BJP ministers of colluding with contractors to siphon funds from the Water Resources Department, citing entrenched corruption within. In response, the CM asserted that this year’s embankment breaches were minimal and predominantly attributed to structures built during the Congress regime. “The embankments that have failed were constructed during the Congress era, not during our tenure,” Sarma clarified, distancing his government from responsibility.

Expressing disdain over Gogoi’s accusations, Sarma rhetorically remarked, “If someone indirectly insults their father, what can I do?” implying that criticisms were misdirected towards past administrations.

During his visit to Dibrugarh, CM Sarma assessed flood damages firsthand and engaged with affected residents to address their concerns. Highlighting efforts to manage the crisis, the CM aimed to restore public trust amidst ongoing allegations, emphasizing his government’s commitment to transparency and efficient governance in water resource management.

The exchange underscores escalating political tensions in Assam, with both parties steadfastly defending their positions amid accusations and counterclaims regarding infrastructure integrity and accountability.