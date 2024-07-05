Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Service Resumes

NET Web Desk

After a hiatus caused by unusually high water levels in the Brahmaputra River, ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have triumphantly resumed today, bringing relief to stranded passengers. The services, which were suspended six days ago due to unprecedented rises at Nimatighat not seen since 1991, left daily commuters and residents facing uncertainty.

With the resumption of operations, Nimati Kamalabari Ghat has seen a surge in passenger numbers. The Inland Water Transport Department swiftly implemented new regulations to manage the influx and ensure safe travel. Despite the restart at Kamalabari Ghat, services via Aphalamukh Ghat remain suspended indefinitely, pending further updates from authorities.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent future disruptions and facilitate a smooth return to normalcy. Local communities and commuters have warmly welcomed the resumption, appreciating the restoration of this vital transport link.

