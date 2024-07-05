Churachandpur: ITLF condemns Wave Of Armed Attacks Targeting Leaders

NET Web Desk

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in a press release said the town [Churachandpur] experienced a series of violent incidents on July 3, Wednesday, causing widespread panic and alarm among residents. Around 8:40 p.m., armed miscreants broke into the home of ITLF Secretary Muan Tombing, kicking down doors, dragging his wife across the floor, and snatching his daughter’s phone. Fortunately, Tombing was not at home during the invasion, sparing him from potential harm, ITLF stated.

Simultaneously, “another armed miscreant kidnapped YPA President Kanaan Veng. After being extensively interrogated and severely tortured, Veng was eventually released,” the press release issued on Thursday said.

Further ITLF said, at approximately 1:00 a.m., armed miscreants, suspected to be part of the same group responsible for the earlier attacks, opened fire on the home of Singngat MLA Chinlunthang in Zenhang Lamka. Around the same time, shots were heard near the residence of Henlianthang, the President of the Vaiphei People’s Council (VPC), on Red Cross Road in Lamka.

While condemning these heinous crimes against ITLF leaders in the strongest possible terms, given the repeated nature of such incidents, ITLF warned that they may be compelled to retaliate if the attacks do not cease. “These actions by the armed miscreants have disrupted the town’s tranquility and instilled fear among the populace. It is evident that the perpetrators, and those who support them, are intent on undermining peace and unity in the community,” the ITLF maintained.

Furthermore, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) issued an urgent appeal to law enforcement agencies, including the Assam Rifles and the Police, to take immediate action and necessary precautions to prevent further harassment by the armed miscreants.