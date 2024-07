NET Web Desk

The fifth Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will commence on 6th of August.

Secretary -in-charge, Khruohituonuo Rio informed that Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India has summoned the fifth session of the fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 AM, on Tuesday, the 6th of August 2024, in the Assembly hall of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Kohima.