IMD Issues Red Alert In Most Parts Of North-East India

NET Web Desk

LIndia Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for very heavy rainfall in most parts of North-East India and Uttarakhand for today and tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next three to four days.

The Weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and a trough runs from northeast.

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Northeast India along with West Bengal and Odisha for the next two to three days.

The weather department further said that very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka for next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northwest and Central India during the week.