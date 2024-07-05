Newly Elected Town Councillors Take Oath Across Various Districts In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The oath taking ceremony took place in different Municipal and Town Councils across various districts in Nagaland today.

Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Dr. Tinojongshi Chang administered the oath of Affirmation to 11 councilors for Dimapur Municipal Council in the presence of MLA and Advisor, Labour and Employment and Skill Development and Excise, Moatoshi Longkumer.

Newly elected members of Peren, Jalukie and Tening Town Councils took oath of affirmation at a ceremony held at DC’s Conference Hall, Peren.

Deputy Commissioner of Peren, Vineet Kumar administered the oath of affirmation to the elected members.

Elected candidates of Chumoukedima Town Council and Medziphema Town Council also took oath of affirmation at DC’s Conference Hall, Chumoukedima.

Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima, Abhinav Shivam administered oath of affirmation to the newly elected Councilors. Deputy Commissioner of Zunheboto, Rahul Bhanudas Mali administered Oath of Affirmation to elected members of Zunheboto, Atoizu, Satakha and Aghunato Town Councils.

In Wokha, Deputy Commissioner K Furhesie Nyuwi administration of oath of affirmation to the elected members. Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Lankonsen Tsanglao administered Oath of affirmation to the newly elected members of Mangkolemba town council.

The nine unopposed elected members of Chiephobozou Town Council also took oath. Meanwhile, the oath taking ceremony for the elected members of Phek Town Council will be held tomorrow.