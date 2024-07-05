Star Hall Project Sealed In Gangtok For Flagrant Violation Of Building Construction Rules

NET Web Desk

The ambitious Star Hall Mall project under construction in New Market was sealed by the State authorities due to alleged violations of the Sikkim Building Construction Regulations, 1991. The enforcement action follows a notice issued by the Gangtok district magistrate and a subsequent memorandum from the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) on July 2, categorizing the violations as a severe infraction of construction rules.

As per reports, the State urban regulatory authority had earlier notified the Star Mall project contractor of the violations. Despite issuing stop orders on three separate occasions between September 2023 and April 2024, the contractor continued construction, disregarding regulatory directives.

On Wednesday morning, a joint task force comprising officials from the Gangtok district administration, led by the Gangtok SDM and SDPO, in collaboration with Urban Development and GMC officials, arrived at the project site to execute the sealing operation.

This move marks a significant step in the GMC’s ongoing efforts to uphold construction norms. While similar irregularities in other projects typically led to temporary stoppages that were subsequently resolved, the Star Mall project has faced stringent punitive measures due to its repeated defiance and neglect of official orders.

State authorities and concerned agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding public welfare by strictly enforcing building regulations and other pertinent rules. The sealing of the Star Mall project underscores the gravity with which regulatory non-compliance in construction activities is being addressed by authorities.

This decisive move serves as a stark reminder to stakeholders in the construction industry about the consequences of flouting established norms and underscores the state’s unwavering stance on maintaining urban planning integrity and ensuring public safety across developmental initiatives in Gangtok.