Tripura Set to Attract Over Rs 2,000 Crore Investment, Trade with Bangladesh Hits Rs 716 Crore: Minister Santana Chakma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2024: Tripura’s Industry and Commerce minister Santana Chakma on Friday unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at fostering economic self-reliance among the youth of the state through industrial promotion. Highlighting the department’s endeavours, Minister Santana Chakma stated “We are committed to empowering our youth economically by promoting industries and encouraging investments in our state.”

In a press conference held today at Secretariat here in Agartala city, Chakma said that the ‘Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura’ (IPAT), chaired by the Chief Minister aimed at attracting foreign investors. “IPAT, under the leadership of our Chief Minister, will facilitate and support both domestic and international investors looking to establish industries in Tripura,” the Minister explained.

The Minister further disclosed plans to establish a sprawling Pradhan Mantri Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) in Badharghat Mouja, spanning 24,122 square meters with an estimated investment of ₹150 crore. “The Ekta Mall will serve as a pivotal hub for marketing Tripura’s products across the nation, enhancing our state’s trade prospects,” Minister Chakma elaborated.

Highlighting recent achievements, Minister Chakma noted the success of the North Eastern Investment Summit in Delhi, where Tripura secured 14 investment agreements totaling ₹1861.51 crore. “These agreements signify a significant boost to our economic scenario,” she remarked.

In addition, the Minister outlined efforts to bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with over 59,182 registrations on the Udyam portal and significant progress on the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma portal. “We are committed to supporting our artisans and entrepreneurs through skill enhancement and financial aid,” Chakma told reporters.

Regarding trade relations, the Minister disclosed that in the fiscal year 2023-24, Tripura’s foreign trade with Bangladesh totaled ₹715.98 crore underscoring ongoing economic ties and opportunities for growth.

Concluding the conference, Minister Santana Chakma reiterated the government’s dedication to enhancing industrial infrastructure and fostering entrepreneurial spirit across Tripura aiming for comprehensive economic development in the region.