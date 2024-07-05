Tripura: Twenty-Three Rohingya Refugees Detained at Dharmanagar & Churaibari

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2024: In a coordinated operation, the Tripura Police from Churaibari and Dharmanagar police stations in North district detained twenty-three Rohingya refugees including seven minors late Thursday evening. The detained individuals comprise sixteen adults and seven minors, with the arrests occurring in two separate incidents on the same day.

At approximately 5:30 PM, police personnel stationed at Churaibari’s Naka Point conducted a routine search on a night bus, registration number ML05T/8382, traveling on Assam National Highway No. 8. During the search, officers grew suspicious of the behavior of two men and three women on board. “Their conversation aroused suspicion, leading us to question them further,” said Khokan Saha, the new officer-in-charge of Police Station.

Upon interrogation at the police station, it was revealed that these individuals were refugees from the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The detainees, identified as Abdul Elahi (22), Abdul Sukkur (19), Rumi Begum (19), Rozeena Begum (22), and Chakhina Begum (18), were planning to travel to Royal Colony, Hyderabad for work. Among them, Rumi Begum had two infant daughters with her. “They had illegally entered the state through brokers at the Indo-Bangla border at Dhanpur,” Saha added.

A case has been registered under sections 61(2)(a/143(3) of the Indian Penal Code and 14(A)/14(C) of the Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

Later in the evening, between 8:30 and 9:00 PM, Dharmanagar police detained another sixteen Rohingya refugees at the Dharmanagar ISBT. This group included eleven adults and five minor children. The adults have been identified as Mustafa Khatru (60), Touaba (35), Fatima Khatun (25), Rahana Begum (38), Mohammad Sabi (30), Mohammad Ibrahim (39), Fauzul Islam (22), Mohammad Sultan (28), Noor Mohammad (68), Abdul Malik (23), and Mohammad Hasan (33). “These individuals belong to the Kutupalong and Balukhali refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and had entered India illegally,” a police spokesperson said.

Both groups were reportedly planning to board a night bus to seek employment abroad. They are currently being held at the Dharmanagar Police Station and Women’s Police Station, respectively. The police have initiated an investigation, and the detained individuals were presented before the Dharmanagar District and Sessions Court on Friday.