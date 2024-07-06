Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein Attends Dalai Lama’s 89th Birthday Celebration In Tezu

NET Web Desk

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the 89th birthday celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at the Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery, Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement Camp in Tezu.

This year’s celebration marked the unanimous declaration by the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) to commemorate July 6 as the ‘Universal Day of Compassion’ in honour of His Holiness’s birthday.

In his address, Dy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein conveyed warm birthday greetings on behalf of the entire State, citing that the whole world is celebrating this momentous occasion and called to embrace his teachings of compassion, peace and harmony.

Highlighting the passage of His Holiness to India in 1959 during a tumultuous period in Tibet, Mein recalled how the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, left his homeland and sought refuge in India, passing through Arunachal Pradesh where compassionate locals provided sanctuary.

Mein highlighted the historical importance of Kenjamani and Lumla, nestled in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, where HH the 14th Dalai Lama took shelter while escaping Tibet. He said that the Dalai Lama’s trail, mystical monasteries, and with breath-taking treks in Lumla, it can be made a unique spiritual & historical destination.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the Tibetan communities for zealously preserving their rich cultures and traditions, emphasizing the importance of preserving and appreciating this heritage.

He further assured support of Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the welfare of Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh in their demarcated Camps peacefully.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister also received a Shield and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Tibetan Settlement Office in Tezu, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the dignitaries offered prayer at the Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery and prayed for the well-being and long life of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama.

The celebrations were marked by captivating performances of traditional Tibetan dances by the Cultural Troupes and various camp members, creating a delightful atmosphere.

Moreover, the occasion included a cake-cutting ceremony, reflecting the deep respect and admiration for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The occasion was also attended by His Eminence Ven Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, the esteemed abbot of Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery, and dignitaries Minister of Education, Rural Works and Tourism, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of WCD, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul, Advisors Dr. Mohesh Chai, Mutchu Mithi, Mopi Mihu and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former Minister Nakul Chai, DC Lohit, Shashvat Saurabh, DC Namsai, CR Khampa, SP Lohit, Tumme Amo, among others.