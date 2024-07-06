Arunachal Police Arrest Two Assam Residents For ULFA-Related Extortion In Namsai

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended two residents of Assam’s Tinsukia district on July 5 for their involvement in ULFA-related extortion activities in Namsai district.

The arrests occurred in Marwa, Chongkham circle, when the individuals—Chanchal Moran, alias Rudra Moran (a surrendered ULFA cadre), and Nirmal Moran—demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh from a local shopkeeper.

The operation unfolded as the suspects attempted to flee after extorting an advance payment of ₹95,500 from the victim. Seized from the suspects were ₹95,500 in cash, two dummy AK rifles, a 9 mm pistol, a keypad mobile phone, two additional mobile phones, and a Pulsar 125 cc motorbike (registration no AS23A J7685).

As reported, the arrests were the result of a coordinated effort involving the Namsai Police, Wakro Police Station, and support from the 11 Assam Rifles, Namsai. Key officers leading the operation included Inspector J.

Aran (OC PS Wakro) and SI A Chandra (OC PS Chongkham), under the guidance of SSP Lohit Tumme Amo and SP Namsai S Thinley.

The incident traces back to a written FIR filed on July 3 by a shopkeeper who reported that on the evening of May 31, three unidentified armed men demanded ₹15 lakh in ransom.

They ordered her to deliver the money at the Namsai bridge and reinforced their demands through repeated threats.

Following the FIR, the Wakro Police registered the case under the Arms Act 1959.

The investigation led to the discovery that the duo intended to collect the ransom, prompting the successful operation to capture them.

This incident underscores the ongoing law enforcement efforts against criminal activities linked to militant groups in the region.