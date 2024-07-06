Arunachal: Tawang Inter-School Badminton Competition Concludes; JNV And Government HS School Awarded Best Performing Schools

NET Web Desk

The Inter-School Badminton Competition of Tawang block, Arunachal, which started from 1stJuly, concluded today at the Indoor Stadium near Sainik School, Tawang.

Organized by the 190 Mountain Brigade and supported by the Department of Education, Tawang, the competition saw participation from ten schools, including JNV Tawang, KV Tawang, Sainik School Tawang, and other state government schools.

The league matches were hosted at the auditoriums of Government Higher Secondary School Tawang and Sainik School Tawang.

In the finals:

– The mixed doubles title was clinched by Phuntso Tashi and Tsering Dolkar of Government Higher Secondary School Tawang, defeating Pema Chozom and Sangey Dorjee of Sainik School Tawang.

– In the girls’ doubles category, Tenzin Yangkey and Thutan Lhamu of JNV Tawang emerged victorious against Drema Lhamu and Nawang Yangzom of Secondary School Seru.

– Tsering Dolkar of Government Higher Secondary School Tawang secured the girls’ singles championship by defeating Dorjee Drema from JNV Tawang.

– Lobsang Thinlay of KV Tawang triumphed over Lobsang Gyephel of Government Higher Secondary School Tawang in the boys’ singles final.

– In boys double Lobsang Gyephel and Phuntso Tashi of Hr.Secondary School Tawang were victorious against Birjit Laishram and Avinash of Sainik School,Tawang

During the prize distribution ceremony, Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of Tawang Brigade, addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of sports in youth development.

He commended their enthusiasm, energy, and passion for sports, highlighting that education extends beyond academics to include adventure and physical exercise.

Encouraging the youth, he stressed that failure occurs only when one gives up, urging them to aspire beyond limits and strive for greater achievements.

Government Higher Secondary School Tawang and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were recognized as the best performing schools and awarded trophies.