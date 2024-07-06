BSF Intensifies Operations Against Trans-Border Crime in Tripura; Talks with BGB Held in Shillong

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2024: In a decisive move to curb the influx of Bangladeshi nationals and the smuggling of contraband into Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly ramped up its operations. Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, addressed the media, revealing a series of strategic measures aimed at dismantling the network of touts and smugglers operating in the border regions.

“Manpower has been substantially increased at the sensitive border outposts,” stated IG Das. “We have launched special operations to target and dismantle the intricate networks of touts and smugglers along the border areas.”

IG Das emphasized the BSF’s unwavering stance against illegal activities. “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards all such activities. Field commanders have been thoroughly briefed to conduct intelligence-based operations to apprehend these criminals,” he said.

Highlighting advancements in surveillance technology, IG Das explained, “We have augmented physical domination with state-of-the-art surveillance tools, including AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition technology. Any gaps in border fencing are being addressed using improvised methods.”

In addition to these measures, the IG noted the deployment of additional teams in critical areas and the emphasis on collaborative operations with state police and other agencies. “The results of these efforts are already visible on the ground,” he reported. “This year alone, we have seized contraband worth Rs 29 crores and apprehended 198 Bangladeshi nationals and 12 Rohingyas. Additionally, we have intercepted a significant haul of narcotics and psychotropic drugs valued at Rs 32 crores.”

The recent IG BSF-Regional Commander Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) talks, held in Shillong from July 1st to 4th, marked another step forward in this mission. “During these talks, we handed over a dossier listing Bangladeshi touts and criminals to the BGB, who have assured us they will take action according to their laws,” IG Das disclosed.

The two border guarding forces have also agreed to enhance joint efforts. “We have decided to identify vulnerable patches along the border and increase special coordinated patrols. Furthermore, we have established a protocol to share telephone numbers at the field commander level to enable real-time information sharing,” he explained.

Concluding his address, IG Das expressed confidence in the BSF’s multi-dimensional approach. “This comprehensive strategy will ensure a safe and secure border in the state of Tripura,” he affirmed.