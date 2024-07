NET Web Desk

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin from 22nd of this month.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju informed in social media post that the session will continue till 12th August.

He said, the Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on 23rd July.

Rijiju said, President Droupadi Murmu on the recommendation of Government of India has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session.