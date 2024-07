NET Web Desk

The body of 25-year-old student Rendemo Odyuo, who went missing after being washed away at Dzuvuru Stream in Kohima on June 27, has been recovered by fishermen from Pangti village in Wokha district.

Nodal Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, L Jonjibemo Odyuo confirmed that the body was recovered this afternoon from Tzuza Eryu area near Phodong Resort at Doyang Dam.

The district Police have completed all necessary legal formalities and have handed over the body to the family.