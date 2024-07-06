Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Workshop On Business Governance Conducted For Women Entrepreneurs

The Women Entrepreneurs Network, Nagaland in collaboration with the Department of Industries & Commerce conducted a workshop on business governance for women entrepreneurs at Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME)- Development and Facilitation Office yesterday.

The aim was to spread awareness on mandatory business regulations as well as information on various government policies for women entrepreneurs of Dimapur, Chumoukidema and Niuland districts.

The workshop was held under the theme ‘Year of Business Governance’ on the topic ‘Importance of regulatory business compliances & documentation’ where around 40 women entrepreneurs from various fields attended the workshop.

The participants were highlighted on various aspects including Regulatory Business Compliances, Trade License, UDYAM, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India registration and Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme.

It is part of a series of workshops planned in several districts of Nagaland by WENN on the theme ‘Year of Business Governance’ to empower women entrepreneurs.

