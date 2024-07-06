Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Urges Union Minister KR Naidu’s Approval for BCAS Office in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2024: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has formally appealed to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Raimohan Naidu, seeking approval for a new Regional Office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in Agartala. In a letter dated Saturday, Chowdhury emphasized the strategic importance and burgeoning traffic of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura.

“It is reliably learnt that 17 new offices of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will be established across the country shortly,” Chowdhury wrote. Highlighting the MBB Airport’s significance, he noted, “Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Tripura, is the second busiest airport in the entire North-east of India after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati. The Annual traffic being catered to by the MBB Airport is about 13 lakhs.”

Chowdhury also pointed out the recent advancements at MBB Airport, stating, “The new Terminal Building of the MBB Airport, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on 4th January 2022, is a modern and international category Terminal Building. Infrastructure for International flight operations between Agartala and Chittagong (Bangladesh) has been made and ready for inauguration after getting nod from the Ministry.”

He further underscored the necessity of a local BCAS office, explaining, “All Airlines, Business establishment, Contractors and Fuel Pump working in the MBB Airport premises require clearance/pass from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). However, there is no office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the State of Tripura so far.”

Minister Chowdhury urged Union Minister Naidu to “consider the above circumstances and kindly sanction a new Regional Office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at Agartala at the earliest.”