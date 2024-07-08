Assam: Flood-Related Deaths In The State Reached 66

NET Web Desk

In Assam, eight more people lost their lives during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of flood-related deaths in the state to 66.

The flood situation in the state has improved slightly, but nearly 22 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across 28 districts.

Over 3400 villages in 97 revenue circles remained inundated, and over 68,000 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state.

NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 218 people in the last 24 hours.

The rivers Brahmaputra, Barak, and all their tributaries are flowing above the danger level.

172 roads and six bridges, apart from other infrastructure, have been damaged during the last 24 hours.

Over 15 lakh animals are also affected. 53 thousand people are taking shelter in 269 relief camps, while the state government has opened 361 relief distribution centres.