Manipur Congress Slams Government’s Response During Rahul Gandhi’s Jiribam Visit

NET Web Desk

Manipur, 8 July: The Working President of the Manipur Congress, Debabrata has launched a scathing critique of the government’s handling of the recent conflict in Jiribam, coinciding with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the affected region today.

Addressing reporters during Gandhi’s visit to a relief camp, Debabrata highlighted discrepancies between official claims and the ground reality. “Although the Prime Minister has asserted that normalcy has returned, the conditions endured by the relief camp residents paint a starkly different picture of devastation and neglect,” he asserted.

Gandhi, upon his arrival at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, was briefed on the inadequate relief efforts and ongoing challenges faced by its residents, stemming from prolonged ethnic violence in the region.

The situation took a tragic turn as armed assailants launched an attack on security forces in the Faiton Area shortly before Gandhi’s scheduled visit. The incident resulted in a violent exchange of gunfire, causing injuries to security personnel. Sources indicate that the assailants remain unidentified.

The visit by Gandhi and Debabrata’s subsequent remarks underscores mounting concerns over the government’s response to the crisis. Internally displaced persons at the relief camp expressed their grievances to Gandhi, emphasizing the disparity between official assurances and the harsh realities on the ground.