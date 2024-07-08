Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Khrielelie Kerhü-O Unanimously Elected As Chairman Of Chiephobozou Town Council

NET Web Desk

The election for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Chiephobozou Town Council was held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kohima today.

Khrielelie Kerhü-o was unanimous elected as the Chairman.

Similarly, Kekhrieneinuo Zumvü was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman.

Deputy Commissioner, Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant congratulated the newly elected members and acknowledged the trust placed in them by the electorate.

Deputy Chairman, Kekhrieneinuo Zumvü expressed commitment to serving with dedication and assured of their best efforts in fulfilling their responsibilities.

