Nagaland: Wokha District Administration Announces Imminent Opening Of Doyang Dam Radial Gates To Manage Excess Water

NET Web Desk

In view of the continuous inflow and rising water levels at Doyang, the Deputy Commissioner of Wokha informed that the radial gates of the Doyang Dam are likely to be opened to release the excess water in a controlled manner.

The Deputy Commissioner in a public advisory said, the during the exercise, the excess inflow will spill over and flow through the Doyang river downstream of Doyang power house.

Therefore, the public have been advised to stay away from the downstream of Doyang River by avoiding swimming, fishing, camping at riverside or any other activities during the period when the radial gates is open.