Arunachal Pradesh: Piyush Goyal Engages with Industry Leaders at ‘Samvad 2024’; Reviews CSS Flagship Programmes

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday participated in a productive dialogue with industry leaders and stakeholders at ‘Samvad 2024’ – The Investor and Industry Outreach Program. The event marked a significant step towards enhancing industrial development and employment in the Northeast region.

During the program, Goyal unveiled the ‘Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization’ (UNNATI) Scheme booklet, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth in the area. He also handed over registration certificates under the Modi government’s policy aimed at driving industrial development and job creation.

In his address, Goyal engaged with issues raised by industry participants and invited suggestions to further prosperity in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the government’s dedication to the region’s industrial advancement.

Goyal was accompanied by union minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others.

Meanwhile, in a productive review meeting chaired by Union Minister of Commerce & Industries, Piyush Goyal, the State Administration of Arunachal Pradesh conducted an in-depth evaluation of the CSS Flagship Programmes currently being implemented in the state.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, whose valuable insights were greatly appreciated.

Minister Goyal emphasized the collective commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of these programs, aimed at driving growth and development in Arunachal Pradesh.