Death Toll Due To Flood Related Incidents Reaches 72 In Assam

In Assam, death toll due to flood-related incidents has reached 72. The flood scenario of the state improved slightly but over 22 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across 27 districts.

More than 3100 villages of 91 revenue circles were affected by flood and over 49000 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. NDRF and SDRF teams rescued 218 people yesterday.

River Brahmaputra, Barak and all their tributaries are flowing above the danger level. The flood damaged 127 roads and 2 bridges, apart from other infrastructure, yesterday.

The state government has opened 245 relief camps and 298 relief distribution centres. There are over 53 thousand people are in the relief camps.