Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Visits Srinagar Border Haat, Praises Its Beauty and Urges Strengthening Mutual Relations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2024: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am paid a visit to the only border haat located at the Srinagar border in the Sabroom sub-division under South Tripura District. During his visit, the Governor interacted with various Indian traders including fishmongers, dry cleaners, and vendors of locally produced vegetables.

Governor Reddy also engaged in a discussion with the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Feni district in Bangladesh. Speaking to reporters after his tour, he expressed his admiration for the market, stating, “This border haat is very beautiful and tidy.” He conveyed his wishes for the continued success of the market and emphasized the importance of strengthening the mutual relations between the people of India and Bangladesh.

Addressing concerns raised by journalists about damaged wire fences at Border Haat, Governor Reddy assured, “I will definitely talk about this issue.”

The Border Haat at the Srinagar border was inaugurated on January 13, 2015, as a means to enhance trade and foster goodwill between the two neighboring countries.

For the Governor’s visit, special security measures were implemented. The police administration of Sabroom and soldiers of the Indian Border Guard Force took extra precautions to ensure his safety. Additionally, special security arrangements were made in the border villages to facilitate the Governor’s visit.