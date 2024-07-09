Tripura Police Operation Uncovers Contraband in Tripura: Two Arrested with Burmese Cigarettes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2024: A significant police operation in Tripura led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of twenty cartoon boxes filled with Burmese cigarettes on Monday night. The operation was conducted at the NAKA point in Narendra Nagar under North Tripura district highlighted ongoing concerns over smuggling activities affecting the region’s security and economy.

“Twenty cartoon boxes of Burmese cigarettes were recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number AS10B1547 early Tuesday morning,” stated Sub-Inspector Rajib Adhikari of Damcherra police station who led the operation. “Each box contained approximately ten thousand packs of cigarettes, valued between 7 to 8 lakh rupees.”

The arrested individuals were identified as Rahul Nandi (22), residing in Narendranagar, Damcherra and Rabindra Sarkar (30) from RK Pur police station area in Udaipur under Gomati district. According to sources, the goods and the vehicle were intercepted at Jolebassa Bazar and subsequently handed over to Panisagar police station.

Despite heightened vigilance, concerns persist about the influx of illegal substances through Tripura’s various entry points. “There are nine points with CCTV surveillance, but only three are effectively intercepting significant volumes of contraband,” noted a confidential source. “Yesterday alone, eighteen vehicles carrying illegal liquor from Assam were detected entering the state through these gates.”

The issue has sparked discussions about enhancing security measures and operational effectiveness. “While sporadic crackdowns occur under pressure from higher authorities, sustained efforts are crucial to curbing smuggling activities,” emphasized local residents.