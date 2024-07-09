Union Minister Manohar Lal Reviews Power Sector Schemes and Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal led a detailed review meeting on Monday concerning various schemes and projects within the energy sector. The meeting, held in the capital city of Itanagar was attended by several key figures including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Secretary (Energy) to the Central Government Pankaj Aggarwal and Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Dharmendra.

In his address, Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the central government’s unwavering commitment to the holistic development of the North Eastern region. “Over the last decade, the central government has taken significant steps to cater to the specific needs of this region,” he stated. “From improving communication and infrastructure to launching various welfare initiatives, our efforts have been comprehensive and sympathetic to the unique challenges faced here.”

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s pivotal role in India’s energy landscape, the Minister pointed out, “Arunachal Pradesh is responsible for about 38% of India’s total hydropower generation capacity, amounting to approximately 50 gigawatts. This is the highest among all states, underscoring the state’s critical contribution to our national energy grid.”

The review meeting addressed several pressing issues, notably the challenges surrounding the availability of compensated forest land. “The complications in clearing forests and acquiring land have significantly delayed the hydropower projects initially,” discussed the attendees. Minister Lal noted that similar challenges might arise in other states and stressed the importance of seeking compensatory forest land solutions.

Simplifying procedures for electricity connection approvals and bill payments was another key topic. “The process must be streamlined to ensure that consumers can easily understand and navigate it,” the Minister urged. He proposed an innovative solution: “We should implement an alternate mechanism allowing consumers to conduct self-meter readings and bill preparations every two months via mobile apps.”

Concluding his speech, Minister Lal highlighted the broader economic impact of these energy initiatives. “Providing a reliable supply of quality power will not only bolster industrial development but also generate employment opportunities within the state,” he asserted.

The review meeting marks a significant step towards addressing the energy sector challenges in Arunachal Pradesh, with the central government reaffirming its dedication to the region’s development and prosperity.