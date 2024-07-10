Assam’s Biodiversity Organisation Aranyak Celebrates Decade Of Service In DNA Forensics

NET Web Desk

Assam, July 10 : Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Laboratory (WGL), the premier facility for wildlife DNA forensic analysis in Northeast India, has reached a significant milestone, marking ten years of impactful service in the field. Established in 2008, WGL has become instrumental in wildlife crime investigations, particularly in Assam, where it has contributed to over a hundred cases and several others across different states.

WGL’s scope of services includes the identification of wildlife species from morphologically indistinguishable biological material, forensic individual matching via DNA fingerprinting for species such as rhinos, elephants, tigers, and leopards, as well as parentage testing of captive elephant calves.

Notably, in 2012, WGL achieved a global first by employing DNA fingerprinting for the individual identification of greater one-horned rhinos in the wild. This pioneering technique has been crucial for both population estimation and forensic investigations, significantly enhancing conservation efforts.

The laboratory has also developed a comprehensive genetic database of rhinos in India, which facilitates the precise identification of the source of origin for any rhino sample, including confiscated horns. This capability is essential for addressing rhino-related crimes.

“Along with providing training and on-the-ground support for DNA sampling, we plan to continue supporting wildlife forensic DNA investigations in Assam and other northeastern states,” stated Udayan Borthakur, Senior Scientist at Aaranyak and founder head of its Wildlife Genetics Division. He also acknowledged the support from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India, Assam government, and other state forest departments.

Founded in 2008, WGL was granted permission in 2009 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change to collect biological samples from Scheduled I species under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Assam Forest Department approved WGL’s forensic DNA analysis services in 2014, reinforcing its pivotal role in wildlife genetics and conservation research.

As WGL commemorates its decade of service, it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing wildlife forensics and contributing to the preservation and protection of threatened species in Northeast India.