Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) Calls For 12-Hour Shutdown In Manipur Today

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 10: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has called all Kuki-Zo dominated areas today. KIM said the decision was taken in an emergency meeting today to “protest against the gross injustice meted out to the Kuki-Zo people, and the recent arrest of five Kuki-Zo individuals.

KIM in a press release issued on Tuesday urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations to strictly abide the call for total shutdown to express solidarity for the common cause of its people in what the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals said is “fight against the unlawful oppression, subjugation and persecution of our people and our legitimate demand for Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.”

“Amidst the brutal persecution of the Kuki-Zo people by the Manipur state government; the deployment of the Central Security Forces in vulnerable areas initially provided a sense of safety and security for the Kuki-Zo people,” the press release said.

The recent arrest of five Kuki-Zo individuals in the presence of Central Security Forces, KIM said is critically alarming. It pointed out that “While the Valley Based Militant Groups (VBIGs) are openly brandishing sophisticated arms and ammunitions in the valley, the indiscriminate terrorising of the Kuki-Zo people and subsequent arrest of five individuals is a threat that belies all hopes for safety and security for the minority Kuki-Zo people who have been fully cooperative with law enforcement efforts.”

Furthermore, the Kuki Inpi Manipur stated its “resolute resolve to issue a clarion call to all the Kuki-Zo people to fight against the gross injustices if the issue of this indiscriminate arrest further evolve against the common wishes and desires of the Kuki-Zo people.”

