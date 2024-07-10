Sikkim: Lone SDF MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha Joins Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 10: In a significant development for the Syari Constituency, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the Member of Legislative Assembly from the 23-Syari Constituency, at his official residence in Mintokgang. The session focused on welfare and development initiatives for the region.

During the meeting, CM Tamang announced that Lamtha has officially joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), leaving his sole MLA position in the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party. This move is seen as a strategic alignment aimed at bolstering efforts towards the constituency’s development.

The discussions between the leaders highlighted several vital issues concerning the welfare of the Syari Constituency. CM Tamang lauded Lamtha for raising significant and commendable concerns aimed at improving the area’s conditions. He expressed strong support for Lamtha’s initiatives, emphasizing the collaborative efforts required for the comprehensive development of Syari and its residents.

“I welcome his proposals to work collaboratively for the benefit of the entire Syari Constituency, aiming for the comprehensive development of the area and its people,” said CM Tamang.

In June, Lamtha, who narrowly won the Syari seat by a margin of just 1,314 votes, had stated his intentions to consult with the public of Syari before deciding his future political moves.