Three-Tier Panchayat Elections Declared in Tripura, Voting Scheduled for August 8 & Counting on 12

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: Tripura State Election Commissioner Sharadindu Chowdhury announced the upcoming 3-tier Panchayat Elections in Tripura on Wednesday setting the stage for a significant electoral event in the state. The elections are scheduled to take place on August 8 with the counting of votes slated for August 12.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, SEC Chowdhury highlighted the scope and scale of the electoral process, stating, “The Three-Tier Panchayat Elections will encompass 8 Zilla Parishads, 50 Panchayat Samitis and 589 Gram Panchayats across the state.” He revealed that a substantial electorate of 12,95,086 voters, comprising 6,59,013 males, 6,36,062 females, and 11 voters identifying as third gender, will participate in the polls spanning 35 blocks.

Chowdhury outlined the timeline for the electoral activities, stating that the official notification for the elections will be issued on July 11. “Nomination papers can be filed starting from the issuance of the notification,” he confirmed. The deadline for the submission of nomination papers is set for July 18, with scrutiny scheduled for July 19 and withdrawal allowed until July 22.

Emphasizing the adherence to the election schedule, Commissioner Chowdhury reiterated, “Voting will be conducted on August 8, and results will be announced on August 12, aiming to conclude the electoral process by August 17.”

The announcement sets the stage for a crucial democratic exercise in Tripura, as preparations intensify in anticipation of the Three-Tier Panchayat Elections.