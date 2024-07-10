Tourism in Northeast Set for Major Upgrades, Confirms MoS Suresh Gopi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi highlighted the immense tourism potential of the Northeast during his visit to Tripura on Wednesday. The minister’s remarks came after a visit to Neermahal, a prominent tourist attraction in Melaghar under Sepahijala District.

Upon arriving in Tripura on Tuesday, Gopi expressed his admiration for Neermahal. “Witnessing Neermahal for the first time was a thrilling experience,” he stated to reporters on Wednesday. “There are many more attractions here, such as Unakoti and the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. It is our responsibility to develop these sites. The entire Northeast, including Tripura, holds great tourism potential, and we must work to enhance these opportunities.”

Joining him, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced plans to procure soundless boats for water bodies at key tourist spots. Chowdhury noted that Gopi reviewed ongoing projects and discussed future developments in detail.

“The MoS emphasized the importance of not just focusing on Tripura but on the broader Northeast region,” said Chowdhury. “We have implemented several initiatives to improve tourist spots, and since Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism, tourist footfalls and revenue have increased. In Neermahal, additional soundless boats will be deployed to meet the demand. Similar enhancements will be made in Chabi Mura, Narkel Kunja, and other areas. There is no shortage of funds, as PM Modi has prioritized tourism development,” he added.