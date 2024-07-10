Tripura: CITU Protests Against Anti-Labour Policies, Makes 12-Point Demands

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Tripura state committee took to the streets Wednesday in a vehement protest against the perceived anti-labour policies of both the central and state governments. The organization has presented an elaborate 12-point demand list to the state government, advocating for the rights and fair treatment of workers.

The demonstration commenced from the front of the CITU office and proceeded through various roads of the city, culminating in a significant gathering at Orient Chowmuhani.

Speaking at the rally, CITU state president Manik Dey criticized the current administration. “The BJP government is an anti-labour government,” Dey declared. “Since coming to power for the third time, they have systematically implemented policies that harm the people. They are exploiting workers under the guise of contract work, making them toil for 18 hours without paying their dues.”

Highlighting the plight of various worker groups, Dey added, “Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and many others are not receiving their salaries on time, despite working tirelessly all day. The Supreme Court has ruled that cooperative salaries should be paid, but the state government continues to ignore this verdict, depriving workers of their rightful wages.”

Dey also voiced concerns over the broader economic policies of the government. “Government properties are being sold off, and the prices of essential goods are skyrocketing. This administration’s policies are pushing the common people into deeper financial distress,” he said.

One of the key demands from the protest was the reversal of the new pension scheme. “We demand the cancellation of the new pension scheme and the reintroduction of the old pension scheme,” Dey asserted, emphasizing the necessity of this change for the welfare of the retired workforce.

The protest by CITU on Wednesday highlights the growing discontent among the labor force and raises pressing questions about the current government’s commitment to worker rights and economic equity.