Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Proposes Detailed Urban Development Initiatives to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath presented a series of proposals to Union Urban Development and Power Minister Manohar lal Khattar highlighting the state’s priorities in urban development. Acting on behalf of the Chief Minister, Ratan Lal Nath emphasized the need for increased funding and expedited project completion to enhance urban infrastructure in Tripura.

In a meeting at Guwahati on Tuesday last, Ratan Lal Nath underscored the importance of additional financial allocations stating, “We urge the central government to sanction additional funds to expedite projects like the ‘Light House’ initiative, aimed at providing affordable housing.” He further advocated for an increased share of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to accommodate the rising construction costs in the state, stressing the potential benefits for Tripura’s residents.

Acknowledging the ongoing urban development projects in Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath urged for an enhanced allocation from the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, citing successful implementation of previous projects. “Our commitment is to ensure transparent and efficient utilization of allocated funds for the betterment of our citizens,” he affirmed.

Accompanied by State Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh and Urban Development Officer Rajat Pant, Ratan Lal Nath detailed the department’s achievements and ongoing initiatives. He highlighted Tripura’s notable performance in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and its leadership in waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission, receiving accolades for cleanliness and community toilet construction.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government for their continued support, Ratan Lal Nath noted, “The cooperation extended by the Central Government has been pivotal in driving our urban development agenda forward, despite our state’s financial constraints.” He also commended the Ministry of Urban Development for their proactive role in collaborating on critical infrastructure projects, including a significant agreement with the Asian Development Bank to bolster essential services across urban local bodies.

Nath expressed optimism about future collaborations with the Central Government, emphasizing Tripura’s commitment to sustainable urban growth and development. “We look forward to further enhancing our partnership to address the evolving needs of our urban populace,” he affirmed.