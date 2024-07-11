Arunachal Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Asiatic Bear Cub Rescued In Lohit District

NET Web Desk

Arunachal, July 11: In a heartwarming rescue operation, a tiny four-month-old Asiatic bear cub was saved from abandonment in Kolortang village, Lohit district. A local resident spotted the female Himalayan black bear cub alone near the TB road at Tezu-Hayuliang road and alerted the authorities.

The cub was initially taken to the Mini-Zoo-cum-Rescue Center in Lower Dibang Valley district before being transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in Pakke Tiger Reserve, Pakke Kessang district.

The CBRC team, comprising experts in bear rehabilitation, will provide specialized care and rehabilitation to help the cub develop essential survival skills. Once the cub is deemed ready, the CBRC team will work with wildlife experts to plan a safe and successful release back into the wild.

The Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) is a beacon of hope for Asiatic black bears in need. Since its establishment in 2002, this pioneering facility has been dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs, giving them a second chance at life in the wild.

A collaborative effort between the forest department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the CBRC has achieved an impressive milestone – successfully rehabilitating over 60 bear cubs and releasing them back into their natural habitat in Arunachal Pradesh.

This remarkable centre plays a vital role in conserving the Asiatic black bear population, and its work has far-reaching impacts on the ecosystem. By providing a safe haven for orphaned cubs, the CBRC helps ensure the long-term survival of this majestic species.