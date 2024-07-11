Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Launches Welfare Schemes, Distributes Rs 300 Crore In Benefits

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 11, 2024: In a significant move, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched new initiatives and distributed benefits worth over Rs 300 crore to more than 4 lakh beneficiaries at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister stated, “Benefits worth over Rs. 300 crore were allocated to more than 4 lakh beneficiaries across the state. This event is part of ongoing efforts to uplift diverse sections of society under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

