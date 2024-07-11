Manipur: EEVFAM Observes 15th Foundation Day, Demands End To Militarisation And Ethnic Polarisation

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 11: The Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM) marked its 15th foundation day at the Manipur Press Club today, honouring the victims of extrajudicial killings in the state.

At the event, EEVFAM President Renu Takhellambam emphasized the need to “Stop Militarisation and Ethnic Polarisation in Manipur”, highlighting the ongoing struggles of victim families. Despite the CBI’s investigation into 1,528 alleged fake encounter cases since 2018, none have been listed with the Supreme Court yet, she noted.

The gathering featured expert insights from Dr. Noni Arambam, Associate Professor at DMU; Ningombam Shreema, Assistant Professor at Nambol Sanoi College; and Dr. Sapam Dilip, Assistant Professor at Manipur University’s Department of Law.

The event concluded with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, reaffirming EEVFAM’s commitment to seeking justice and accountability in Manipur.