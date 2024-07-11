Manipur Observes 20th Death Anniversary Of Thangjam Manorama

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 11: The 20th death anniversary of Thangjam Manorama, a victim of alleged custodial killing, was observed today in Manipur.

A joint commemoration was held at Bamon Kampu, organized by the Thangjam Manorama Memorial Trust and Apunba Lup, Manipur. Family members, activists, and locals paid floral tributes and observed a two-minute silence in her memory.

Manorama was arrested by Assam Rifles personnel on July 10, 2004, from her Bamon Kampu residence and found dead the next day in Ngariyan, Imphal East. The incident sparked widespread outrage and a demand for justice, culminating in the iconic protest of 12 mothers of Manipur, who staged a naked protest in front of Kangla main gate on July 15, 2004.

Today’s observance reaffirms the ongoing quest for truth and accountability in Manipur.