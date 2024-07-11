Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Poster Campaign Demanding Disturbance-Free Education Launched

Imphal, July 11, 2024: On the occasion of Disturbance Free Educational Zone Demand Day-2024, the Co-ordinating Committee on Disturbance Free Education Zone Demand launched a poster campaign today in Imphal.

The campaign, supported by 14 organizations including DESAM, aims to safeguard educational environments from disruptions and protect students from external interference.

Through eye-catching posters, the committee emphasizes the importance of disturbance-free education, highlighting the need to end extortion by armed miscreants targeting educational institutions. The campaign resonates with the voices of students, parents, and educators who demand a secure and focused learning environment.

By raising awareness through this poster campaign, the committee hopes to mobilize support for creating a Disturbance-Free Education Zone, ensuring that students can pursue their academic goals without fear or disruption.

