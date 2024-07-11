Union Minister Suresh Gopi Praises Rapid Progress in Mata Tripureshwari Temple Renovation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2024: Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi visited Tripura on July 09 to review the ongoing tourism development activities in the state. The visit included a packed schedule of programs on July 09 and July 10 culminating in a visit to the Mata Tripureshwari Temple at Matarbari in Udaipur on Thursday morning.

Accompanied by State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister Gopi first sought blessings by performing puja at the Mata Tripureshwari Temple, one of the fifty-one ‘Shakti Peeths’. He also performed puja at the adjacent Shiva temple. The Tripureshwari Temple is currently undergoing a significant renovation under the Central Government’s ‘Prasad’ scheme, aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure.

Minister Gopi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the renovation work, which began two years back. The project with an initial budget of Rs 37 crore is progressing rapidly. “The transformation of the Mata Tripureshwari Temple is not just a matter of religious importance but also a pivotal step in boosting tourism in the region,” Gopi stated. He assured that the central government would provide all necessary support for the project’s future development.

State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Tourism Department of India and the Tripura Government in refurbishing the temple. “We have meticulously planned the renovation to ensure that it enhances the temple’s historical and spiritual significance while making it more accessible to tourists,” Chowdhury said. He also indicated that the project cost might increase further to accommodate additional improvements.

The Union Minister reviewed the project’s implementation details and construction progress, accompanied by Secretary of Tourism Uttam Kumar Chakma, Joint Director Aniruddha Roy, and other officials. Following the temple visit, Gopi toured the ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) thermal power plant at Palatana in the Gomati district, underscoring the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’s commitment to the state’s development.

After completing his three-day visit, Minister Gopi departed for Delhi this afternoon, with State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury present at the airport to see him off. The visit underscores the central government’s dedication to fostering tourism and infrastructural development in Tripura.