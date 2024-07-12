Assam: Dalmia Bharat Foundation Inaugurates Cultural Stage In Chotolanglai

NET Web Desk

Assam, 12 July 2024: Reinforcing its unwavering commitment to sustainable community development, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL), India’s leading cement company, inaugurated a newly constructed cultural stage in a community playground at Arlong Engnar in Chotolanglai, Umrangso, today. Supported by Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the initiative for this development was driven by the community’s desire for a dedicated space to host cultural and sports events. This new facility is set to benefit over 540 beneficiaries from the surrounding villages, building a sense of unity and providing a platform for the community to celebrate its rich cultural heritage. The infrastructure is expected to become a hub for various cultural events and performances, nurturing local talents and encouraging community bonding, ensuring long-term benefits for the entire community.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. Yusuf Alamgir – HR Head, Dalmia Cement, Umrangso, alongside other dignitaries, including Mr. Borson Ronghang, Mouzadar; Mr. Mensing Ronghi, Village Head, Chotolanglai; Mr. Carmel Chingthong, President, Karbi Champion League; and village heads from Borolanglai, Krungthai, Mirphung, Dithur, Langcherui, and Rongarting.

“At Dalmia Bharat, we are proud to support our communities by providing spaces that encourage cultural exchange and active lifestyles,” said Mr. Ambuj Srivastava, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement, Umrangso, “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to support and empower local communities through social infrastructure that supports holistic development. We hope that this initiative will provide invaluable opportunities for cultural exchange and personal development, enriching the lives of those in Chotolanglai and the surrounding villages.”

Dalmia Bharat Foundation continues to focus on building thriving communities with greater impact through its various initiatives in the areas of sustainable livelihoods, soil and water conservation and social infrastructure. By prioritizing these areas, the foundation continues to play a pivotal role in driving social progress and uplifting the communities they serve in the region.